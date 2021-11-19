Dexter: New Blood season 1: Will this be the end for Michael C. Hall?

In our mind, there’s no denying that it’s a thrill to see Michael C. Hall back as Dexter Morgan on Dexter: New Blood. We’re loving the rush of nostalgia, and there is something quite wonderful about seeing the actor return to his iconic role.

So is this a one-and-done experience for Michael? Is there still a chance that he could reprise this role again?

For most of the past several weeks, we’ve seen both Michael and the show’s cast and crew be extremely cryptic on the future of the show. New Blood was billed from the start as a limited series, which means it is easy to imagine the finale offering up closure on both of this story. We’ve also heard showrunner Clyde Phillips describe this ending as “inevitable,” which in its own way suggests that the title character could die.

Hall himself is keeping the poor purposely ajar when it comes to his future as the title character. In a new interview with TV Insider, he responds to whether or not he could come back to the show with a simple word: “Maybe.” We know that it would be hard for Showtime to ever see Dexter Morgan die, mostly because he’s the cornerstone of the entire series. How do you do it without the title character being around? Sure, you could argue that the story may shift towards being about Harrison (hence the “new blood” title), but would he be enough to carry the show on his own? We haven’t seen enough yet to know.

