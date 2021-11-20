Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 return date: A look at ‘Reality Check’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 return date? What do we know about the story at present?

Of course, we should probably go ahead and kick this off with the bad news: There is no new episode next week, not that this is a surprise to a lot of people out there. Because of next week being Black Friday, CBS is opting not to air new episodes of any of their shows. Let’s face it: There will be a lot of people going to bed early after spending most of the morning fighting over electronics at big-box retail stores.

Rest assured, though, that this isn’t some sort of substantially-long hiatus. The Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series will be back on Friday, December 3. Unfortunately, there aren’t too many details about season 12 episode 8 just yet — we know that the title is “Reality Check,” but we probably won’t have an official promo for a good week. Hopefully within the next seven days, we’ll get some sort of official synopsis — alas, there is no confirmation on that just yet.

So what about after this episode? Is episode 9 airing in 2021, as well? We’re happy to report that it is! CBS has already confirmed that an episode entitled “Rekindled” will be airing on Friday, December 10. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but don’t be shocked if that is the final new episode of the calendar year. A lot of major networks get antsy about airing new episodes closer to Christmas, especially on Friday nights. Remember that there are a lot of people who have other plans on the weekends as we get closer and closer to December 25. (Of course, there are plenty of new episodes coming in 2022, as well.)

What do you think is going to be coming on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8?

