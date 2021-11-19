Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 spoilers: More ‘USA Today’ expectations

Tonight on CBS, you’re going to get a chance to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 — an episode titled “USA Today.”

So what is the top story entering this episode? Judging from some of the sneak peeks that we’ve seen for this episode, the show wants it to be Erin’s decision: Is she going to run for Manhattan DA or not? This debate is setting up a lot of tension on the show, especially since Crawford doesn’t want that sort of opposition. There are theories that are going to spawn out from all of this, including whether or not Crawford is giving Erin low-level cases on purpose. Is she trying to sabotage her chances?

We’re assuming at this point that Erin’s story is going to last for a big chunk of the season. It’s hard to think that a storyline this massive is going to be both brought up and tied together in a short period of time. That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense!

Ultimately, the story that we’re probably the most excited about entering tonight revolves around Frank and his “Dream Team” of Baker, Gormley, and Garrett. There isn’t too much info available about it right now, save for the fact that you’re going to be seeing a fourth person introduced into it. Because of that, the other three are going to feel “threatened.” Is someone out for their job, or to make them feel less valuable? Everyone wants to feel like they’re contributing to the greater good, especially since the Dream Team is doing this job mostly for the merit of it. From what we’ve seen, they could all make more money doing something else if they really wanted to.

