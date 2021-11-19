The Morning Show season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

After the big finale Friday on Apple TV+, can you expect The Morning Show season 3 to happen? Or, are we really at the end of the road?

There are a few different things worth thinking about here, mostly because with this show in general there are a lot of moving parts. Renewing The Morning Show is not just about Apple coming in and giving the show a green light; instead, you have to make sure that Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and the rest of the cast are on board. This isn’t one of those network-TV shows where the cast signs on for six or seven seasons at the beginning.

From the perspective of Apple TV+ themselves, we gotta think that they are eager to make a season 3 happen. They’ve got two enormous stars at the center and save for maybe Ted Lasso, this gets bigger headlines than almost anything else on the streaming service. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change at some point soon, either. If season 2 was going to be end, wouldn’t they have announced that far in advance?

Ultimately, we’re considering a renewal here a matter of when rather than if. They could easily announce it tomorrow and no one would be shocked. The expectation for more is out there!

When would a season 3 premiere?

Given that Witherspoon and Aniston have busy schedules, and it will take the writers time to get proper scripts together, we imagine that you won’t see more of The Morning Show in 2022. We could be pleasantly surprised, but it’d feel like a mistake to set the bar too high at the moment.

Our feeling is that we’d see another batch of episodes in 2023 and if that proves to be the end, it would be beneficial to learn a little bit more about that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get more news regarding The Morning Show right now

What would you like to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







