Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get into season 2 episode 6? If you’re wondering about that, we 100% understand. The show did recently have a pretty major hiatus and with that in mind, we more than understand you thinking another is coming.

Luckily, this is one of those nights where we have GOOD news! You will have a chance to see the crime drama back on the air in its typical 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and with a story titled “Heart-shaped Charm” that could inch a little closer to the truth. For a few more details all about it, be sure to check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The promo below also throws you into the action, and features both a shootout and an encounter with Wolf that will probably raise even more questions.

Is there bad news to mention here?

We suppose so, as tonight’s episode 6 is the last one for the month of November. After this, we’re going to be on another hiatus until Thursday, December 9 at the earliest. Presumably, the fall/winter finale is going to be airing on December 16, but we’re still so far away from that right now that it’s hard to have some large number of details as to what’s coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see on Big Sky season 2 episode 6?

Are you glad the series is still on the air tonight? Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to 100% ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







