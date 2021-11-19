Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 return date for Ellen Pompeo, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want the official Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 return date. Rest assured, we’re going to have that within, alongside another look at things down the road.

So where do we kick things off here? We suppose it’s by going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on ABC next week. Can you really be shocked by that? You shouldn’t be. Thanksgiving is not the time where major networks through a lot of stuff on the air. What may surprise a few more people, though, is the fact that there is no Grey’s Anatomy on the following week, either. This could represent ABC not wanting to air anything opposite the Annie Live! broadcast over on NBC, which could conceivably siphon away some viewers. With its live presentation, there will be more of a premium on checking it out when it is actually on the air.

So, for now, the earliest that you can expect to see Grey’s Anatomy back on the air is Thursday, December 9, and we know with 100% certainty that an episode is airing on December 16. That will be a Christmas-themed installment, and one that will almost certainly serve as the midseason finale. We rather like that both this show and Station 19 both are going all-in with these holiday episodes this year. After a rather polarizing 2020-21 season that leaned hard on the global pandemic and some other depressing subject matter, there may have been a real interest in throwing some more positive material at viewers to enjoy.

Do we think that there’s still going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the midseason finale? Probably. That is, after all, that this show is mostly known for above all else.

