NCIS season 19 episode 8 photo: What’s happening with Kasie, Knight?

We know that we’ll be waiting a good while still to see NCIS season 19 episode 8. How long? Think in terms of from now until November 29. The next episode carries with it the title of “Peacekeeper,” and we are at least happy to pass along a few new details today!

With that in mind, we present to you the image above of Katrina Law and Diona Reasonover as Jessica Knight and Kasie Hines, respectively.

What’s going on here? Based on the headphones and also the outdoor setting, it is fair to say that the two characters are at a gun range. We know that a case is going to be set around one, but we think there’s more going on here than first meets the eye. In this episode, Kasie could be contemplating whether or not she wants to get a gun. We understand where she may be coming from, given that she was almost killed earlier this season and that’s before mentioning that time she and Jimmy were trapped in a diner. She’s gone through some stuff, but she also understands the importance of this situation and the serious nature of owning a firearm.

While we do think this episode could talk a little bit about gun safety, we don’t anticipate it sending too much of a larger message than that. This is a particularly polarizing topic and rather than make it political, we foresee the writers going in more of a personal direction. Kasie being at the range shows that she is going to take her time and properly research and understand what gun ownership means.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 8?

