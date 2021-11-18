Manifest season 4 kicks off filming after Netflix revival!

Manifest season 4 didn’t seem like too viable a possibility earlier this year; that makes us SO much more grateful that it’s actually happening.

This week marks an especially important milestone as we get closer to the show coming back on the air: Filming is underway! In a post on Instagram from star J.R. Martinez, you can get a sense of just how grateful he and the rest of the team truly are to be back at work. There’s a real sense of gratitude in the air; they realize that this season 4 is solely a result of fan support, and there’s going to be a chance for fans to have closure on some of the show’s central mysteries.

If you didn’t see the news earlier this year, Manifest will be heading to Netflix as an exclusive moving into season 4; it will be 20 episodes in total, and this will also serve as the end of the season. We imagine that you won’t see all of these episodes at once; they could be broken up into two batches of ten, or they could shorten the order down a little bit further than that. Some of this is going to come down to what the streaming service feels is best for them. They’ll want this show to stay in the public consciousness as long as possible!

Given that production is underway on the series this week, we tend to imagine that we’re going to see Manifest season 4 premiere at some point in 2022; we’re still months away from getting an exact date, so that’s not something to focus on too much yet.

