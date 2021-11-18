Is The Blacklist new tonight? We’re coming into this piece with an answer on that, of course — but also looking ahead!

So where’s the best place to kick things off here? We suppose that we should go ahead and pass along some good news: There is a new episode airing on the network tonight! Season 9 episode 5 is going to be the final one for the month of November, which obviously makes SOME sense. Why would the show air a new episode on Thanksgiving? That just didn’t make any sense.

Tonight’s new episode is titled “Benjamin T. Okara,” and there’s a good chance that it will pick up where last week left off when it comes to Ressler and Park. Is she really sick? Is Donald really going to get away with faking his drug test? Both are interesting questions.

Meanwhile, the synopsis indicates that this could be the biggest episode for Reddington and Dembe that we’ve seen so far this season:

11/18/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Dembe’s position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red as the Task Force handles a case involving military technology. Cooper and Park each find their personal lives increasingly complicated. TV-14

Our hope here is that we’ll get some more context as to why Dembe joined the FBI in the first place; there could be some surprising twists to it, and we imagine that there has to be given that the character has been loyal to Reddington for almost the entirety of his adult life.

