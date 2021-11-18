The Lost Symbol season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Following the finale arriving today on Peacock, can you expect The Lost Symbol season 2 to happen? Or, is it a little more likely that the show ends up canceled? There are a few different things to talk through today.

So where should we start off? The most sensible place is simply by stating there’s a chance. In terms of the story, we do think (without giving away any spoilers) that season 1 sets the stage potentially for there to be more. A lot of that comes down to whether or not Peacock the service wants there to be more.

According to a report from Deadline recently, the Dan Brown adaptation has performed well on Peacock and there is optimism that a renewal is going to happen in the near future. As a matter of fact, it’s done well enough that NBC previously aired an episode to drum up some more attention for the production. There’s no reason to think that they’ll end the project now, and we personally think that you’ll be getting another season within the next year and a half or so. (Peacock, like most other streaming services, does not release specific information about their ratings.)

We do also think Peacock is taking into consideration here growth potential in the months to come. The service does still need some big-ticket shows, and the more other programs start to take off, the more that it could help this one, as well. We’re pretty darn optimistic that there’s a larger audience out there for The Lost Symbol if all parties involved manage to find it.

Can the world of this show be a little over-the-top sometimes? Sure, but it provides a thrill-ride feel that we wish more series out there had. It’s one of the things that makes it so appealing!

