The Masked Singer: Bobby Berk revealed under Caterpillar Mask

Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to see Mallard, Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, and Caterpillar perform! This is the Group B semi-finals and with that, the stakes were higher than ever. Before the show, it was announced that two unmaskings would take place before the episode ended, and we hoped that when it came to at least one of them, we could be legitimately be surprised.

Did that actually happen? Without further ado, let’s get into the second big reveal that we had tonight: The Caterpillar! Jenny tried to eliminate him earlier in the episode, but after Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty was unmasked as the Mallard, we then moved forward to the giant dancing bug. There were a lot of crazy guesses out there for who this could be.

So who was it? Bobby Berk! The reality star was a surprise reveal certainly to us; we would’ve never guessed this in a million years. He’s one of those people where if you’ve watched him on Netflix, you know him extremely well and you’re doing cartwheels that he was on this show in the first place. However, there may also be other people out there who remain totally confused right now as to who he is. We understand both camps, given that entertainment is SO fragmented these days and The Masked Singer tries to get people representative from all across the board.

After tonight, we have a MUCH smaller field — and with that, even higher stakes moving forward! It’s easy to say we’re excited for the future, especially since it’s almost impossible to know who will be declared the champion at the end of all this.

