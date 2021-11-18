Tonight on The Masked Singer, the Mallard, Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, and Caterpillar are hitting the stage! This is the Group B semi-finals and with that, we’re looking at seeing a lot of big reveals. Two people will be unmasked by the time the episode ends, and we hope that when it comes to at least one of them, there is a reason to be legitimately surprised.

For the sake of this article, let’s get into who looked like they were going to be unmasked: The Caterpillar! Jenny McCarthy contemplated pushing the buzzer last week and this time around, she opted to go for it. She was REALLY confident she knew who this was, but then she failed. For the second straight week, the twist is a bust.

Now, let’s get to the ACTUAL unmasking: The Mallard! The feeling for a lot of people for a good while now has been that he is Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson, which has to be the most on-the-nose casting that we’ve seen in some time. Based on the voice and also the show’s history of casting a lot of reality TV alum, this made a certain degree of sense.

So was the guess actually right? In a word, yes! Willie is now out of the show. This was certainly a departure from him in terms of how he’s become a big name over the years, but we can’t say that we’re shocked that he did The Masked Singer at all. The heyday of Duck Dynasty was a handful of years in the past! Because of this, we do think this served as an opportunity for him to re-enter the spotlight.

Does it seem like there are a ton of reality stars on this season, even more than usual? We will say our answer to that is “yes,” wholeheartedly.

