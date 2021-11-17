CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 8 air date: A look at ‘Pipe Cleaner’

If you are curious to learn the CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 8 air date on CBS, we are happy to help out! After all, we’d understand if there is a little bit of confusion.

The first thing that’s worth doing here is present what is some good (and surprising) news: There is a new episode on the network next week. It’s easy to assume that CBS would go ahead and give the show the night off, mostly because it’s the day before Thanksgiving and traditionally, this is not a good night for ratings.

Yet, they are taking the risk and airing an installment entitled “Pipe Cleaner” on the night. What’s the reasoning for that? By and large, we think it’s got a lot to do with their interest in continuing to air new episodes after Survivor and Tough as Nails. The show isn’t exactly getting great ratings as it is, and CBS may not want to risk viewers falling off during a hiatus — even one themed around the holidays.

Unfortunately, the network has yet to release any more details about this particular episode; yet, we think that you can follow the breadcrumbs that you’ve seen for most of the season. First and foremost, imagine that Sara and Grissom are going to continue some of their work on their long-term case this season. Then, there will be an additional case that some of the franchise newcomers take on. This has been the formula for most of the season and we wonder if that will remain in place in the end that CSI: Vegas returns. That’s something that it’s hard to gauge a good opinion on right now, and it could come down to a combination of DVR ratings mixed with how well the show is faring in terms of streaming data.

