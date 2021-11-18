A Million Little Things season 4 episode 8 return date on ABC

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the A Million Little Things season 4 episode 8 return date? What about some details on what lies ahead?

There are, of course, a number of things to get into here, but let’s start with the bad news: There is, unfortunately, no new episode coming to ABC next week. As for the reasoning why, that has every bit to do with next week being the day before Thanksgiving! There are not a lot of people out there who are altogether interested in programming at a time where to be frank, there aren’t a ton of people watching.

Rest assured, though, that the drama is not done for the calendar year. Season 4 episode 8 of A Million Little Things is coming on Wednesday, December 1, and it bears with it the title of “The Things We Keep Inside.” Want some more details? Then take a look at the attached synopsis:

“the things we keep inside” – Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend on this episode of “A Million Little Things” airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It’s clear from reading this that some stories aren’t going to be resolved anytime soon. We’re extremely worried for Maggie and what she could be going through with this stalker situation. It doesn’t feel like she’s safe at all, and we honestly hope she can find a way to persevere to the other side.

