The Conners season 4 episode 8 return date: A time for change

Interested in learning about The Conners season 4 episode 8 return date at ABC? What about some more insight? Rest assured, we’ve got more insight on all of that within this piece!

So how are we going to kick things off? Well, we should probably go ahead and dish on some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air next week? As for the reason why, it almost speaks for itself: It’s the day before Thanksgiving! Traditionally that is a terrible time to air new episodes of any show, since you are running a massive risk that viewers aren’t going to see the episode live. While live-TV metrics may be somewhat archaic, they do still matter to broadcasters — at least enough for them to influence scheduling decisions.

In the end, the sitcom is going to come back on the air on Wednesday, December with an episode that could be very-much meaningful for the history of this show and Roseanne both. After all, Dan will find himself in a position where is strongly thinking about what to do with some of the furniture he got with Roseanne. He wants to move forward, but letting go of the past is not always an easy thing. You can get a better sense of it courtesy of the full The Conners season 4 episode 8 synopsis now:

“Yard Sale, Phone Fail, And a College Betrayal” – As Louise starts to move into the Conner’s home, Dan decides to sell the furniture set he bought for Roseanne when they were first married. However, he soon finds parting with the furniture – and old memories – harder than he thought it would be on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

