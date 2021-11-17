Big Sky season 2 episode 6 promo: Who is in the most danger now?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to get a chance to see Big Sky season 2 episode 6 — and yea, we’ve got a good feeling that chaos is going to be around every corner.

What we tend to want on this show is pretty simple: Fantastic action sequences, memorable characters, and course a little bit of humor sprinkled in. Based on the promo below for “Heart-Shamed Charm,” we’re going to get all of that and then some.

So where do we begin? It feels like a natural starting-off place is going to be the shootout involving Cassie and Jenny, which seems to happen on a fairly-regular basis at this point. Cassie’s going to realize that Max isn’t quite who she thought he was and in general, their current case is proving itself to be FULL of surprises. This is not what they thought it would be back when they first got on board with it earlier this season, and we’re still early enough in this arc that there’s potentially for more surprises along the way.

Beyond the two of them, prepare to see Wolf Legarski spend a little bit of time with Lindor, and we’ve got a good feeling that this is going to be a pretty awkward encounter in its own right. We’re talking here about a guy who lives out separate from most of society and because of that, doesn’t rely on many social conventions. How he ropes into everything is still a work in progress, and we’re very-much curious to watch him become more immersed in the chaos.

Given that this episode is the last one before another hiatus (blame Thanksgiving for it), we’re preparing ourselves already to see some sort of cliffhanger in the end. In a way, we’re getting these almost every week to begin with.

