Batwoman season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Pick Your Poison’

Want to know a little more about Batwoman season 3 episode 7? It airs next week, and it’s also going to be pivotal for Ryan Wilder’s journey. The title here is “Pick Your Poison,” and that sort of Poison Ivy inference should give you a good sense immediately as to where things are going.

Will this episode test our title heroine? Very much so, as she has to tackle personal conflict, threats to the city, and even arguments in the middle of her own Bat Team. This is also the last episode of the calendar year — you can call it a fall/midseason finale or whatever you want. What matters most is that there’s probably going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the hour. When the show returns in January after next week, it could look and feel at least a little bit different.

Now, let’s share a few more details all about what you can expect. Feast your eyes on the full Batwoman season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (#307). Original airdate 11/24/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Out of the stories mentioned in here, the character we’ve got the most question marks on is Alice. She’s “collaborated” here and there with Ryan this season, but what makes her so fantastic a character is her combustibility. We can’t sit here with confidence and say whose side she is going to be on moving forward. How is that not exciting?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 7?

