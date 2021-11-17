Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Midseason finale!

As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 next week, there’s one thing to know right away: This is the last episode of the year. Even though “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” has not been necessarily hyped as the midseason finale, that doesn’t change the fact that it is. Whatever transpires here will carry over into when the show returns in early 2022.

We will say that it’s somewhat curious for The CW to air a fall/midseason finale next Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving and a time in which a lot of people are off doing a number of other things. Let’s face it — this is at times a hard night for shows and their ratings. Ultimately, the network airing episode 7 here is to us further evidence that they care about a lot of metrics beyond just live numbers. Take, for example, DVR ratings and how their shows fare in terms of their streaming performance.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and talk the story itself. Take a look below at the official Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 synopsis:

CREATING CHANGE – When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot (707). Original airdate 11/24/2021.

