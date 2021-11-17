The Blacklist season 9: What’s going on with Ressler, Park, test results?

Before we get into The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 airing on NBC this Thursday, let’s have a chat about Ressler and Park. This is one of the stranger mysteries we’ve had so far this season, and we’re eager to get to the bottom of it.

Let’s start by setting the table here, just in case you didn’t catch this past episode. Ressler needed a urine sample in order to make sure he could become a full-fledged FBI agent. He claimed that he was sober, but the drugs hadn’t been out of his system along enough. Let’s just say that he went through a very uncomfortable process to ensure that he would pass in the end.

However, something was amiss within the results: A suggestion that Park may have some sort of terminal illness. Presumably, it was her urine that constituted the sample — that is, unless she got it somewhere else and we aren’t privy to some of that information.

What makes this so strange? Park submitted her own sample not that long ago and for whatever reason, nothing came back suggesting there was a problem. Is it possible that she just developed signs of a terminal illness? Sure, but we honestly hope that is not the case; in between Samar and Reddington, we’ve had enough life-or-death illnesses on this show for a while. Another theory is that Park may be pregnant, and the reading just came back weird since the sample was for a man. That could create more tension between Park and her husband Peter, who doesn’t want her out in the field in the first place.

No matter what’s going on with this sample, we have to imagine it’s going to impact both Park and Ressler both in some interesting ways tomorrow night. If not then, we have to expect it will be important in a few weeks.

