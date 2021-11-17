How I Met Your Father premiere date revealed at Hulu! (video)

It has been a long time coming, but we’re finally going to see How I Met Your Father arrive on Hulu early next year!

In a new video released by the streaming service (see below), it’s revealed that the new series is coming starting on Tuesday, January 18. Hulu has yet to reveal the release strategy, but we hope that this isn’t a situation where the whole season drops at once. That could be great for binge-watching, but it also would allow the show to get lost in the shuffle.

Obviously, HIMYF is inspired by the original CBS show How I Met Your Mother, and has original executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas involved behind the scenes. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger of This Is Us fame, meanwhile, are taking most of the creative reins. With this much talent involved, plus a cast led by Hilary Duff, how could this show lose?

We know that a TON of people out there are ready and willing to make cracks about How I Met Your Mother and the way that it ended but in doing so, they are quickly forgetting the magic of that show in its totality. There are brilliantly funny and also surprisingly meaningful stories that it told over the course of a near-decade, and we’d be willing to wager that it was one of the best sitcoms of its time. It was ambitious in how it tried to set up a larger mystery and wasn’t entirely focused on one-and-done stories that held no weight on things down the road. (Yes, we are in agreement that the ending was a bit of a letdown with how it circumvented the original premise to bring us back to Ted and Robin.)

We really hope this show will be legendary enough for Barney Stinson and his oh-so-famous line. Wait for it…

Are you excited to watch How I Met Your Father when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







