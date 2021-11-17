NCIS season 19 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘new ride’ on set

NCIS season 19 is clearly having quite the busy day of shooting! Earlier, we posted that Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen are filming at what looks to be some sort of trash heap; now, we’re getting a sense that Wilmer Valderrama is getting a pretty impressive new ride for himself.

In the post on Instagram below, the actor behind Nick Torres shared an image of himself alongside a military-grade helicopter. Does this mean that he’s about to take to the skies? Possibly, but there’s also a chance that he’s just present to interview a few people on the ground.

Either way, we’re glad to see that Torres is going to do some exciting stuff on the show coming up, and our hope is that NCIS continues to think outside the box with some of their stories. If we are going to see the show take on a little more procedural of an approach coming up, that means that every episode should do a little bit of something more to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Wilmer ALSO made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night promoting the new movie Encanto, which is a reminder that the guy has had an incredibly busy week for himself! There’s no real NCIS talk wedged in here, but it’s still a fun watch for longtime fans. It’s also his first sit-down appearance with Kimmel since joining the long-running crime show.

What do you most want to see for Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 19 moving forward?

