NCIS season 19 behind the scenes: Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen dance

NCIS season 19 may not be back on the air until the end of the month, but the cast is still out and about filming new episodes! Of course, that doesn’t mean that they are in the most desirable of locations!

Yet, sometimes you have to make the best of things no matter what; that’s what we give Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen a ton of credit for at the moment.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a fun post from Katrina that features her and Brian dancing between takes at what seems to be an actual trash dump. Somehow, they’ve figured out how to make this location feel a little bit more elegant. It shows that the two have a lot of fun in the midst of working on new episodes, which is great given that a lot of these production days are long and difficult.

Given that we’re talking about Brian and Katrina already, isn’t this the right spot to mention, again, that we’re still ‘shipping Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight? They feel like such an unlikely duo in a lot of ways, and that’s what makes the idea of the two of them exciting. Also, in between the exits of Mark Harmon, Maria Bello, and Emily Wickersham, there are no real romantic subplots anywhere else on the show. Sure, there is McGee and Delilah, but they’ve been together for a while!

What do you most want to see from Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen on NCIS season 19?

