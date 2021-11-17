Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We know that it was off the air this past week — so are we going to see it coming back now? Within this article we’ll offer an answer to that, plus look more towards the future.

So where should we start off here? How about some good news? You are going to see a new installment of the ABC drama titled “Stay” in just a handful of hours. This is one that will pick up where this past episode left off, and our hope is that we’ll get to see a lot of emotional content across the board. If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it does set the stage really well for that’s coming:

“stay”– Gary and Camden step in to support Maggie as more cryptic letters pour into the radio station. Regina continues to work through her relationship with her father while Eddie helps Sophie prepare for an audition. Katherine goes on her first official date post-divorce on this episode of “A Million Little Things” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The promo below, meanwhile, gives you a little bit more context on what’s coming. In this, you learn a little bit more about Katherine’s journey as she goes on her first date with a woman. We expect the next few weeks to be about her exploring her sexuality; meanwhile, for Maggie she simply needs to recognize the threat in front of her. What’s going on with the letters and the radio station is serious and dangerous. She’s going to need to protect herself, and it’s difficult since you don’t know how far this person could be willing to go in order to get access to her.

