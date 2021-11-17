Succession season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Roman’s big revelation

When Succession season 3 episode 6 airs this weekend on HBO, there are a number of big things that we could end up learning. Take, for example, some enormous news all about Roman Roy’s mother.

On paper, we imagine that “What It Takes” will be about Logan Roy making his next big move to try and hold onto power. We know that he was able to tentatively do it at the shareholder meeting, mostly in the form of Shiv doing most of the work and negotiating with Sandi. Sure, she didn’t necessarily find a situation that Logan loves, but it’s one that works.

What we do want to spend more time on here is the story for Kieran Culkin’s character, who is arguably one of the show’s best. We have a lot of sympathy for Roman for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that he is actually competent when push comes to shove — he just has almost zero confidence. No one ever works to empower him, and this is why we’re worried about what’s coming this weekend — it could shatter him, right when he was starting to get momentum thanks to his discussion with the President.

For a few details on what’s ahead, check out the Succession season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Logan and team head to Virginia for a conservative political conference, where Roman finds out surprising news about his mother.

Could Roman’s story be hilarious? Sure, but it could also be devastating. That’s what makes this character so interesting; there is such a fine line for him and it could teeter to any direction in the blink of an eye. We have to be prepared for that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 6?

