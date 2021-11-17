New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8: Was Dr. Fuentes fired? Was Karen?

Going into New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8 on NBC tonight, we know that there is one thing a lot of people wanted: The end of Dr. Fuentes.

Let’s face it: Michelle Forbes’ character was never meant to be popular. From the get-go here she was set up as a central adversary for the season and a significant foil to Dr. Max Goodwin.

Yet, Ryan Eggold’s character found a way to get Karen on board with speaking to the board and with that, maybe getting Fuentes jettisoned for good. It had to do with her perspective on undocumented immigrants being in the hospital. Sure, the board cares about dollars and cents, but can they really turn away a young child desperately in need of care for factors out of their control? Karen took the side of Max, and that’s when she became his biggest ally.

Of course, talking to the board does not necessarily mean anything is certain. You still need the board to agree!

Before we even got to the end of the episode, there was a lot of powerful stuff that transpired tonight, including Max trying to turn the cafeteria into a place of sanctuary in order to care for some of his undocumented patients a little while longer.

What happened with the vote?

This is where things got dodgy — the votes just weren’t there. Karen was a vote shy of having the plan come to fruition and with that in mind, Veronica Fuentes stayed. Instead, we saw a vote taken on ousting Karen from HER position and ultimately, she was the one let go. This was a dramatic and terrible turn of events; Evan becomes the new board chair and now, Max loses the only person really willing to play by the rules.

What did you think about the events of New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8?

