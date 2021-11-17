The Bachelorette episode 5: Chris S. eliminated after Michelle Young ‘date’

We had a feeling entering The Bachelorette episode 5 that things were going to get messy — Chris S. made 100% sure of that.

During this past episode, we saw Chris do everything that he could to tell Michelle that Nayte was bad news. He suggested that he was arrogant, and that he was walking around as though it was inevitable that he would get a one-on-one date at some point. Ironically, he got that, and then Chris decided that he was going to crash it and “show up” for her.

The first thing we wondered about him doing this was simple: Why? Why turn a moment for her into something negative and contentious? It felt like this entire situation was set up by producers since otherwise, it would have been impossible for him to even find his way to where Michelle and Nayte were. There’s also a difference between being there for Michelle and taking a moment away that she was enjoying. Sometimes, you just have to trust someone else’s judgment; if there’s a problem with Nayte, count on her to figure it out for herself.

When Chris confronted Michelle, she basically said the same exact thing to him. Even if he was coming from a place of legitimate concern, she has to be able to make her own decisions. She felt controlled by Chris on some level to do what he was asking of her and that was it for him. He’s gone.

We gotta say that in the aftermath of all of this, Nayte handled this perfectly: He told her he didn’t need to know about his conversation with Chris and she gave him a rose. Oh, and it’s abundantly clear that she’s totally into Nayte and is probably going to pick him at the end.

