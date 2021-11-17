Is Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, Max & Helen?

Is Ryan Eggold leaving New Amsterdam during season 4? What about Freema Agyeman alongside him? Is there real danger here?

We know that for a lot of people out there, legitimate concern exists based on the storyline we’ve seen as of late. Both Max and Helen both have insisted that they want to go to the UK, where Dr. Sharpe has every intention of completing some of the work she was doing at the end of season 3. Max, in turn, committed to joining her; he doesn’t want to be the same person that he has in the past. He wants to be a little more focused on “joy” and not just taking care of other people rather than himself and those he loves.

So will the two actually leave? That’s the first question to think about here. They may have every intention of doing so, but intention does not equal reality. We’ve seen that time and time again on various shows. Something could interrupt their plans and make it hard for them to go anywhere. Maybe that puts a strain on their relationship, but that is to be determined.

Of course, even if Max and Helen do leave, that doesn’t mean that Ryan and Freeman are done with the show. We could easily see the writers focusing on their time overseas however long they’re present there. Here is the thing: It’s hard to imagine the two of them being gone forever. New Amsterdam is about the hospital, and these two characters are a key part of it. We can see them coming back.

Are you worried that Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman are leaving New Amsterdam following the events of tonight’s episode?

