Dopesick season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

As you imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here! So where do we begin? We suppose that we should go ahead and pass the bad news along: There are no plans for a Dopesick season 2 — or at least that’s the case at the moment. The show was billed from the start as a limited series, meaning that no one involved came into the show thinking that there would be more. It’s not needed in a way, given that the whole point here was to focus on a very specific series of events that unfolded at the advent of the opioid crisis.

Now, let’s go ahead and wonder if there could somehow still be more to this story. It’s sad to say in a lot of ways, but this crisis is still far from over. It still generates headlines all over the world, and that makes it so that there could be another chapter of this story down the road. We’re not altogether sure it would be called Dopesick, but there is potential to do something more here if the parties involved are interested.

For the time being, though, the finale is the finale. Even if there is nothing more within this world, we’d be willing to wager that Dopesick achieved what it set out to do from the start. The goal was to provide compelling television, but also educate viewers on a particularly perilous situation that a lot of people weren’t familiar. If people are a little bit more aware of this crisis and the key players in it, then mission accomplished.

