The Voice results: Did Ryleigh Plank, Gymani, Shadale get Instant Save?

Tonight’s The Voice results show is the best chance we’ve had yet to see how everyone stands. Take a moment to think about it! All of the contestants are competing directly against each other in a way that they weren’t previously, and that makes things all the more challenging.

We don’t want to waste any time getting to some of the results. Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) was the first act to be announced as moving on, and they were followed up soon after by Jershika Maple (Team Legend), Holly Forbes (Team Ariana), and Wendy Moten (Team Blake).

Then, we had our first big surprise of the night as Hailey Mia ended up advancing for Team Kelly! She was in more danger last week than this time around, and it’s a rare feat for someone to find safety after previously being in the bottom. After she was safe, Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend), Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), and Paris Winningham (Team Blake) also got some good news.

Later on in the night, Jeremy Rosado and Lana Scott also got some good news. Unfortunately for Ryleigh Plank, Gymani, and Shadale, they found themselves in a tight spot: In need of the Save.

Who got the Save?

Congrats to Gymani! The field is now set for the show moving forward, and we can only hope that the rest of the season will be unpredictable and fascinating. After all, the more surprises that The Voice can bring us this seasons in, the better! We do like some of the roster this time around, though we do continue to have concerns about the contestants being memorable (or being promoted) years down the road.

Related – Check out some more coverage right now when it comes to The Voice

What do you think about the latest The Voice results?

Do you think that America made the right decisions tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back for other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







