SEAL Team season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Clay searches for answers

We’re starting to get a better and better sense of what’s ahead on SEAL Team season 5 episode 8, which is slated to stream on Paramount+ this Sunday.

So what is at the core of this one? Danger for all of Bravo Team. We’ve noted already that Trent could be in a great deal of peril after an op gone terribly wrong, and he may not be the only one. This episode will feature the team scrambling to learn how a routine plan went sideways out in the field, and based on the synopsis below, Clay is going to be one of the people leading the charge:

After an op gone sideways lands the whole team in the hospital, Bravo must create a little chaos to stay calm, while Clay tries to piece together what went wrong. “Conspicuous Gallantry” premieres Sunday, November 21 exclusively on Paramount+.

Are we surprised to see Clay in this role? Not necessarily, at least when we think about where we picture the character in his overall evolution right now. This is a guy who has become more of a leader over time and realized that he doesn’t always have to be the action hero out in the field. He may have more to learn, but he’s recognizing more and more how important accountability is.

Is this op going to be the entire focus of this episode? We wonder that, and we wonder it mostly from the vantage point of wanting to learn more about Jason and Mandy. Their relationship has gone through a number of highs and lows already but on this past episode, it seemed like David Boreanaz’s character was ready to put all of his cards on the table. Will she do the same? We sure hope we get an answer before the season wraps up.

