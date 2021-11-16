FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 8 return date: ‘Sport of Kings’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 8 return date? How about some other insight on what the next story subject could be? If you’re eager to learn either of these things, have no fear: We are more than happy to help!

So where do we kick things off here? It’s rather simple: By sharing some of the bad news. Like with the two other shows in the franchise (FBI proper and FBI: Most Wanted), there is no new episode on the air next week. There is also not one airing the week after. Instead, you will be waiting until Tuesday, December 7 to see the show back on CBS. The long wait may be to avoid the week of Thanksgiving, but also to just give production plenty of time to properly edit some stories together. It takes far longer than a week, after all, to make a new hour of programming.

Unfortunately, some of the details on the next new FBI: Most Wanted are rather scant. What we know at present is that the title for season 3 episode 8 is “Sport of Kings,” which could be a reference to a couple of different things. Historically, it was a tie to hunting, as this is something rich nobles could go out and do on their horses. (We can already envision some sort of horrifying story where the team has to go after some human-hunters.) In more modern terms the phrase is associated a little bit more with horse racing. We can’t say in all certainty that either one of these things will be a focus here.

Fingers crossed that at this point next week, there will be a few more details to share. In the end, though, we’re very much at the mercy of what CBS wants to hand over and when.

