Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we inching ever closer to the big arrival of season 6 to the network? We know there’s a lot of excitement out there.

As for whether or not that excitement is going to pay off with a new episode tonight, here is where we deliver the bad news: It’s not, and it won’t be for at least the remainder of the year.

Over the past week, we did hear courtesy of the fine folks at NBC that there will be new episodes coming starting on Tuesday, January 4, and we imagine that the plan is going to be to air new episodes on most Tuesdays in the new year. There will most likely be some sort of break in February due to the Olympics, but then the network can pick up and then take off from there.

As for what we’re hoping to see over the course of the final season, there are a number of different things. We want closure for some major characters, for starters, and also opportunities to get to know what happens in the flash-forward timelines. NBC shared recently a collage of big moments from the past five seasons to look through — maybe there are some clues in here as to what some upcoming stories would be about? We’d love it if there are some clues buried in here somewhere.

At some point over the next few weeks (especially now that we know the premiere date), we are expecting some sort of trailer. Keep your eyes peeled on that and a whole lot more!

