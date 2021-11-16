Want to know the Our Kind of People season 1 episode 8 return date at Fox, or other updates on what’s ahead?

The first thing we should note here comes from the world of rather-awkward scheduling: Even though there is a new episode of The Resident on the network next week, the same can’t be said for the Yaya DaCosta series. Instead, we’re going to be left waiting until Tuesday, November 30 to see more of what’s next. There aren’t that many episodes left before the finale, so is this just Fox’s way of making the story linger a little bit? You can argue that.

(Before progressing, here is a reminder to keep watching the show live every week; because the show didn’t get an episode for additional episodes, there is a cause for great concern right now.)

Below, take a look at the Our Kind of People season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on where the story will go from here:

Angela holds a “sistervention” for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy’s birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique’s jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new “Sistervention… ” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The further we get into the remaining episodes, the crazier that things are inevitably going to be. Prepare for that, and also prepare for some sort of huge cliffhanger by the time we get to the finale. We can’t imagine this show NOT having some sort of enormous jaw-dropper at the end.

