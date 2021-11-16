Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date hopes over at OWN

Following the big finale tonight, it only makes sense to want the Queen Sugar season 7 premiere date ASAP. How can you not?

We suppose here that the first order of business should be rather simple here: Confirming that there will, in fact, be a season 7 coming down the road! This was announced earlier in the day, alongside of course the bittersweet news that this will be the final one over at the network. While that is an absolute bummer, we do still remain grateful that we had a chance to get so much of this story over the years. It’s very rare for a basic-cable show to last thing long in an era where there are DVRs, heavy competition, and also high costs associated with ambitious TV shows.

So how much work is being done at the moment on season 7? We know that the writers are already planning out the future, but we’re not at the point where filming has begun and may not be for a little while still. Early indications are that production will kick off in New Orleans at some point early next year. Our feeling is that this will lead to a premiere date either in the summer or fall of next year; more than likely, OWN will make an announcement on that a couple of months beforehand.

Do we expect the final season to be emotional, raw, and devastating? Sure, given that so many stories within the Queen Sugar world have been? Yet, we’re hoping at the same time that there are some happy resolutions to long-term arcs, ones where we can see people start to move forward and figure out new reasons to smile. The more that the final season can feel like a satisfactory culmination of the past several years, the more the cast and writers can stick the landing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen Sugar right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queen Sugar season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Be sure to stick around to get other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







