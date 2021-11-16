La Brea season 1 episode 9 preview: The last before big finale!

Want to know a little bit more about La Brea season 1 episode 9? There are a few different things worth saying about it.

Of course, let’s go ahead and begin, though, with the following: The finale is right around the corner. Can you believe that there are only two episodes left in season 1? It’s a hard thing to think about, but it speaks in part to how season 1 has blown by. Having a ten-episode first season aids the show in allowing it to create a more succinct story without drawn-out subplots, and a little bit of distance could make the heart grow fonder.

At the moment, it’s hard to question too much any of the decisions the La Brea producers have made! Remember that this is a show that already has a season 2 renewal to its name; not only that, but its ratings have been remarkably steady through most of the first season. If many have lost some viewers over the past two weeks, but it’s still averaging over 5 million a week in live metrics. Any new show that can pull that off in 2021 is worthy of at least a little bit of applause.

Unfortunately, NBC isn’t being too kind to share a lot of details about season 1 episode 9 at the moment: All they’ve said is that “Father and Son” is the title for the November 23 episode. Meanwhile, they’ve also noted that the finale will be titled “Topanga,” which we’re assuming is not some sort of reference to Boy Meets World (even though that’d be fun). Based on what we’ve had a chance to see with La Brea to date, we’re going to go ahead and assume that there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this that makes us wonder ALL sorts of questions about the future.

