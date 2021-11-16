The Flash season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Will Black Lightning stop Despero?

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 2, it’s going to be pretty clear just how desperate a position Barry Allen is in. He’s facing the idea of a potential apocalypse with the villain Despero at the center of it. Hey, there’s a reason why this season has that “Armageddon” title attached to the first five episodes! There’s a ton of carnage going on and throughout the next month, we’ll see how Barry takes on the drama in front of him.

Moving into next week, we know that he’s in particular looking at one specific ally: Black Lightning. He could be a mentor of sorts in this crisis, someone who he could look at for a partial helping hand. Also, we tend to imagine that his particular powers could prove useful in some surprising ways.

Want a few more details here on what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Through the coming episodes we know there will be appearances from other heroes, as well — think in terms of Batwoman and Alex Danvers! Think of this as a crossover-of-sorts, but with many of the actors contributing largely to the overall Flash narrative.

