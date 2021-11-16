The Resident season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Conrad’s big decision

The Resident season 5 episode 8 is coming to Fox next week and based on early details, there’s a lot to think about.

Will Conrad Hawkins return to the dating pool? Four us on the outside, this is undoubtedly an uncomfortable thing to think about! Of course, a lot of that stems from the fact that it was only a handful of weeks ago when Nic was still alive.

For Matt Czuchry’s character on the show, however, it’s been years. That’s why his dating future will be a subject of conversation in “Old Dogs, New Tricks.” We do have a hard time imagining that he’s going to go through with it right now, though, mostly because this is the first time he’s seemingly thought about it. We think it could take more than a little bit of thought before he gets fully on-board with the idea of seeing someone else; it could happen eventually, but we imagine the writers will be patient. They have to be cognizant with the mourning period that viewers are going through, while also recognizing that a show like this is best when there’s a little bit of drama thrown in.

Want a few more details right away? Then be sure to check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills. Upon receiving attention from multiple women at the hospital, Conrad contemplates jumping back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Devon works with an elderly couple in the all-new “Old Dogs, New Tricks” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-508) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

