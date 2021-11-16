Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Harrison the hero?

So far through two episodes of Dexter: New Blood, we’ve been able to learn a few things about Harrison Morgan. He’s resourceful enough to track down Dexter after the death of Hannah McKay, he’s good at blending in, and he’s also still intent on getting answers. He seems to be smart enough to realize that his dad is still hiding a few things from him.

Is there a chance that he is also hiding stuff from his dad? For the time being, that’s also something that we can’t rule out. We worry about all of the buried drama in his past, including the death of Rita and also his father abandoning him. He mentioned a past addiction to some of the other teenagers and that’s something that we can’t ignore, at least for the time being.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below in the event you want our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates there and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Season 1 episode 4 of Dexter: New Blood is entitled “H is for Hero,” and this is a story that could show off another side of Harrison. Take a look at the synopsis below for more insight:

The father of the person whom Dexter killed makes a surprising announcement which could prove to be a huge problem for Dexter. Meanwhile, Dexter discovers Harrison was involved in a serious incident at the high school. And now this young newcomer is considered a hero to the entire town. Angela digs deeper into a missing persons case.

Is everything as it seems here? We do wonder that, just as we also wonder if there is a dark passenger guiding the son in the same way as it guides the father. This is something buried within the core of Dexter: New Blood, and we hope to get a little bit more insight on the subject over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood

What do you think is going to happen with Harrison on Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more updates that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







