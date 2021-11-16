Queen Sugar renewed for season 7 ahead of season 6 finale

As we prepare for the end of Queen Sugar season 6 on OWN, we come bearing some good and bad news.

Let’s start here with what’s worth celebrating: There is another season coming! In announcing a season 7 renewal when they did, the folks at the network were kind enough to allow us to focus on the show itself today without any distractions. Isn’t that a gift?

Now, here where things get a bit more bittersweet: Season 7 will be the final one for Queen Sugar on the network. We shouldn’t be surprised, especially as most TV shows get far more expensive to producer once you make it season 6 or season 7. Just making it this long on cable in 2021 is remarkable in itself; the majority of shows are lucky to even get to a season 3! All of this speaks to the talent of executive producer Ava DuVernay and the whole staff, plus the dedication of fans who were there with the show through thick and thin.

In a statement today via TVLine, here is some of what DuVernay had to say:

“To everything, there is a season, and my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television.

“To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

That is one of the most beautiful statements about the end of a TV show we’ve read in some time; it shows how much Ava cares about this product, and to us as a viewer, we’re grateful that there is a chance for a proper ending that won’t feel truncated in some way.

