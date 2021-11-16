The Blacklist season 9 episode 6: Be prepared for some odd scheduling

We’re going to get The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 this Thursday on NBC, but what about beyond that? What else is there to prepare for?

Well, let’s just say to go ahead and anticipate things getting a little bit weird. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance one upcoming episode could exist on somewhat of an island.

Following Thursday’s new episode, it of course makes sense that there’s going to be no new episode coming on November 25 — that’s Thanksgiving! There is basically zero reason for the network to put a show on the air at that point. After that, we’ve now learned officially that there’s no new episode coming on December 2, either. We’ve long suspected that, given that this is the date that NBC is going to broadcast their Annie Live! musical event.

Ultimately, the next new episode beyond this week is currently set for Thursday, December 9, and it could prove to be the only one airing next month. That may not be 100% confirmed just yet, but NBC has already confirmed that all of One Chicago will get a single episode and that’s it during the month of December. They are existing almost on a strange little island by themselves. It’s an odd scheduling quirk this season, and we hope that viewers are still aware this December episode exists. Hence, us doing our part to remind you about it early.

