The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Joe, Michelle Young’s 1-on-1 date

Tonight’s The Bachelorette is right around the corner! Episode 5 is a huge one for Michelle Young, as it’s happening in her hometown. This is the first time in over a year and a half that the franchise has been able to travel, and the producers are making the most of it right away.

For a good sense of what we’re talking here, be sure to watch the sneak peek below! Joe Coleman has been a clear favorite of Michelle Young’s from the get-go, and now these two are going to have a chance to explore things a little bit more extensively. That includes getting a chance to visit Michelle’s high school — it’s a chance to learn a lot about her, her success on the basketball court, and a whole lot more. She claims that Joe could’ve been her high-school crush and the irony here is that in another world, he could have been. They both are from the same city! There is also DM-gate that was introduced at the start of the season.

Ultimately, though, romance is a lot about timing and the stars never quite aligned for these two to be in the same place at the same time to connect. Joe seems like a lock to make it really far this season, mostly because he’s so different than the other guys and it may be easy for Michelle to imagine a future with him. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the two are actually going to end up together at the end of the season! There’s a lot still to come this season and that could mean more drama and surprising twists.

For now, let’s just go ahead and assume that Joe gets a rose on this date.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette episode 5 tonight?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Sparks flying on and off the court 💕 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ct7hYOYJe7 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 15, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







