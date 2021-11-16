The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6: Is Dr. Glassman returning to town?

Tonight’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 6 proved to be a difficult one for Dr. Shaun Murphy, and for a number of reasons.

First of all, let’s get into the case of the week. Freddie Highmore’s character found himself in a tough situation as his patient was dying and Dr. Park wanted to use him for an organ transplant. He felt like this was the best way to save his own patient, and the conflict started to take a toll on the friendship between the two.

Shaun was confident that he could save him; was he successful? Unfortunately no, and he did realize that as time went on. Eventually, it got to a point where he had to do whatever he could to save his patient’s heart so that there could be a transplant. He realized his mistake with Park and at the end of the episode, the bond between them was luckily restored.

Did Glassman return to San Jose? – This is something that Lea was desperate to make happen, largely because Shaun’s status at the hospital was going to be in peril before too long. His reviews from patients weren’t exactly great, and we already know that Lea is augmenting the scores behind the scenes.

For most of the episode, we did honestly think that Glassman was going to come back — Lea pleaded for him to return since he could help get through to her fiancé. That’s when Glassman passed along some important advice: Keep treating Shaun like a person. Ever since Glassman left she bent over backwards in order to ensure that Shaun was cared for and accommodated, but that’s not what he needed. He doesn’t need someone to manipulate his scores.

Rest assured, this story is far from over; we don’t see “Glassy” being gone from San Jose forever…

