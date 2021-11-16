The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The winter finale…

Next week on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7, you are going to see a story entitled “Expired” that is bound to be important. How can it not be, given that this looks to be the final episode of the year?

Even the title in a way feels ominous: “Expired.” What in the world does that mean? We’re going to have some pleasant moments courtesy of Shaun and Lea but, soon after that, there could be a certain degree of chaos due to a pregnant mother who they find out after a car accident. Eventually, they’re going to get her back to the hospital, but what is going to happen after the fact there?

Below, you can get a few details on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

As to who this future from the past is going to be, we are firmly looking in the direction of Glassman’s ex-wife. She’s coming to him for a very specific (medical) reason, and he could have some trepidation about helping. Why is that? After everything the two have gone through already, there may be a certain degree of fear present here that he could mess things up even more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7?

Have any particular hopes for what will transpire? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, stick around for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







