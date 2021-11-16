SEAL Team season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Is Trent going to die? (promo)

SEAL Team season 5 episode 8 is going to be coming onto Paramount+ this weekend, and we’ve got a feeling already this one will be huge.

For more on that, why not go ahead and check out the promo below? We’ve seen Bravo deal with a number of devastating losses over the years, and we’re still not altogether over what happened to Full Metal. Yet, the show goes on and moving forward, another beloved person in Trent could be in danger.

Could we actually lose Tyler Grey during this episode? We have to be concerned about it, mostly because this is the sort of show that will kill off any character at any given time. Also, loss is something that every SEAL Team has to be prepared for; it is an unwelcome part of life for sure, but this is something that they all have to grow accustomed to in order to continue with this job.

We’re not ruling out Trent just yet, though; there’s not enough in this 30-second promo that makes us ready to throw in the towel on his future.

In other news…

Is Clay also getting injured? There is some evidence in here of that, and we’ve certainly seem him go through his fair share of danger already. As a matter of fact, we not that long ago saw him in a place where he had to recover to get back out into the field!

The most haunting thing about this whole promo is that, time and time again, Jason mentions that this should have been a routine op. There’s no reason why things had to end up this way and yet, they did. Everyone must now face the consequences and we’ll need to learn more about the specifics events that transpired to form an opinion.

