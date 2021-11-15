Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? All about season 1 episode 8

Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? After the one-week hiatus, is James Wolk and the rest of the cast back on the air?

Without further ado, let’s share some of the good news! You are going to have a chance to see a new episode of the series a little bit later tonight; unfortunately, though, it’s not going to be the happiest episode for Amy. In the Music Joe timeline she’s going to go through something devastating and because of that, it’s going to be up to Joe to help find her a way through it. Meanwhile, Cop Joe will be making some hard choices of his own alongside Amy. While these timelines are all different, in the end they find a way to make sense with one another. That’s a part of the magic of this show, and why we hope more people continue to find it.

The promo below does a good job of painting the picture for what lies ahead here. To go along with that, we suggest that you check out the synopsis if you haven’t already:

11/15/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Music Joe struggles to support Amy through a devastating loss. After Cop Joe and Amy’s decision to turn Bobby in, they both face unexpected blowback. Nurse Joe helps someone from his past. Jenny tries to impress her law professor. TV-14

Before the end of this episode, we’re sure that there will be at least some closure for a few of these storylines. We know, after all, that the episode following this one on November 22 will be taking on some other subjects. Take, for example, Thanksgiving! Ordinary Joe is going all-in on this holiday and we understand why; another one of their emotional dramas in This Is Us made quite a tradition of it, to the delight of a lot of people out there.

