Outlander season 7: New clues about filming surface!

Even though Outlander season 6 may not be premiering until next year, it’s never too early to start the discussion about season 7! The series has already been renewed for a “super-sized” batch of sixteen episodes, and that means an opportunity to tell a lot of story. That also means that there’s going to be an extended filming window to go along with it.

Based on what we’ve seen in the past, the Starz drama tends to take around eight or so months to film a 12-episode season. That’s due to the extensive location and costume work that goes into the series, plus the extreme attention to detail. There’s a cinematic feel to the way it is shot that goes into every single season.

When you consider this, it shouldn’t come as too great of a shock that Outlander season 7 could be filming for around a full year, with some potential breaks thrown in there. There are a number of traineeship opportunities available now for season 7, and just from gleaming some of the various qualifications here, you can see a lot of openings that run from early next year until the winter/spring of 2023. This may not be a full reflection of when the cast and crew are shooting episodes, but it is clear that there are plans for the team to be working for around that period of time.

Because of the massive number of episodes for season 7, there are also two traineeship windows being offered; that’s enough to make us wonder if season 7, as well, will be broken up into halves. We’d honestly be surprised if Starz didn’t air the 16 episodes as a season 7A and 7B. That would allow them to reduce the hiatus time between season 6 and season 7; also, it gives them an opportunity to stretch out the series a little bit more. Given that the show’s future beyond season 7 is a little bit unclear, that could be all the more valuable for them.

Related – Be sure to get some more Outlander updates as we set the stage for season 6

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 and season 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming your way, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







