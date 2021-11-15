9-1-1 season 5 episode 9 return date: ‘Past is Prologue’ spoilers

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want to know the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 9 return date! This is where we’re happy to help as here, we can break that down, plus also look further into what lies ahead.

So where do we begin? With the bad news, unfortunately: There is no new episode on the network next week. The folks at Fox are opting to take November 22 off, presumably for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Sure, it’s a few days later, but typically ratings that week are a little bit all over the place.) This upcoming episode should be worth the wait: After all, there’s an enormous crisis coming to LA in the form of a massive sinkhole! In between this and NBC’s La Brea, are sinkholes having their biggest pop-culture moment in ages? We’re starting to think so. There should be some fun stuff throughout “Past is Prologue,” but it’ll of course be mixed in with drama and a little romance.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 9 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a 30-year-old cold case, Buck fears his relationship with Taylor might be ending, and Hen meets a man from her mother’s past in the all-new “Past is Prologue” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-508) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Before we go, let’s talk a little about the title — we’ve actually seen a number of shows as of late go with “Past is Prologue” or some variation of it. Where does it come from? As like many other things in the literary world, it is a reference to William Shakespeare. Or, in this case, his play The Tempest. It’s a clear reference here to the Athena story, as we’re all reminded that sometimes, the past can play heavily into the present.

