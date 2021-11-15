Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you’ve come into this episode looking for information, we’ve got it for you within!

So where do we begin? We suppose we should go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: Unfortunately, there is no installment coming on the network tonight. As great as it would be to get Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast on the air tonight, it’s unfortunately not happening. We’re stuck waiting instead until Monday, November 29, when we’re going to get a new installment entitled “Legacy.” This is one that will have at least a little bit of romance to it, but also some drama. For more, just check out the season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Legacy” – When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj) go on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those wanting to know a little bit about what’s coming on the other side, we can also tell you that there is a new episode set for December 6! The title there is “Imposter,” and we personally hope that is not the final one of the calendar year. It’d be great to get something holiday-themed, mostly because there’s something so wonderful and escapist about those episodes. Also, who doesn’t love a little bit of holiday cheer courtesy of the islands? Personally, we’d be stoked to see something like that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you want to see on NCIS: Hawaii moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight, and where do you think things will go from here? Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts in the comments! After doing that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







