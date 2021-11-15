Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 8?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to look into that! Plus, talk a little more about the road ahead through the remainder of season 3.

So where are we starting off here? It feels like a good first order of business is passing along the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment of the sitcom on the network tonight, with the primary reason being that the entirety of the network’s lineup is off the air! That means no The Neighborhood before this show, and also no NCIS after the fact. This is a pre-planned hiatus, and unfortunately it’s one that will continue until after Thanksgiving. For the time being, you can expect to see these shows return to the air on Monday, November 29.

We wish there was a little more scoop to hand down here in terms of what is coming up next but for whatever reason, CBS is keeping the metaphorical cards close to the vest for now. They’ve yet to release a synopsis for season 3 episode 8 just yet, and nor have they shared any sort of official promo. If we’re lucky, we’re going to have a chance to see or hear something more at this point next week. For whatever reason, the network doesn’t like to give too many details for Bob Hearts Abishola far in advance!

In addition to a new episode airing on the network on the 29th, we can go ahead and confirm that there is another one set for Monday, December 6, as well. We’re still waiting for confirmation as to when the final episode of the calendar year is going to be here; if there is a holiday episode, it will probably be the last one until 2022. More often than not, this is the way that things happen to work out.

