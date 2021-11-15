Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 8 talk

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re happy to dive a little more into that! While we’re at it, we’re also going to get even more into what the future will hold here.

So where should we start? How about we go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment airing this evening. Not only that, but the same goes for the following week, as well. We’re unfortunately in a situation right now where the Cedric the Entertainer sitcom is off the air, and is not currently poised to return until Monday, November 29. That’s a long time to wait, especially since November is often a great period of time to watch new episodes.

Unfortunately, we wish there was actually more to say about the story that is coming up next — there’s not. There is no synopsis out there as of yet for the next installment, and nor is there a promo. Granted, The Neighborhood performs well enough for CBS that they don’t need to do some sort of extensive promotional campaign for it, but wouldn’t it be nice to get at least a few more teases for what could be coming up next?

In lieu of this, one of the things that we can go ahead and do is tell you that there are at least two more installments coming this year, and potentially more. After the November 29 episode, we can go ahead and confirm that there is another half-hour, as well, scheduled for December 6. Our hope is that there’s going to be some sort of holiday-themed episode in the mix here, largely because we think few shows manage to do the Season quite as well as sitcoms. They can capture that joy and sense of family that comes with this time of year really well.

